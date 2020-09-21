APD: Man who was shot, killed at south Austin bus was asleep during the attack, 2 suspects possibly involved

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is says it believes there were two people involved in a coordinated homicide of a man who was experiencing homeless.

Police say 60-year-old John Young was found with an apparent gunshot wound at a South 1st Street bus stop after a 5:30 a.m. 911 call reporting a man bleeding there.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene just over 10 minutes later, APD says.

In a briefing on Monday, police said they believed the murder was coordinated and that Young was shot while sleeping.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they believe one of the suspects was on foot and one was in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case should call the APD Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8477.