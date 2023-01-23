PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release

APD determined the shooting was in self defense following a fight at a home between several people.

APD said Wilton Acker, 37, and another person were fighting in a home in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive Saturday. Another person intervened during the fight and shot Acker.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Acker with a gunshot wound. Acker was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday. No one was arrested, APD said.

Officers interviewed several people at the scene, including the shooter. This case is being investigated as the No. 7 homicide of 2023 in Austin.

Anyone with any information or video of this case should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.