The Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to assist an agency with a tactical situation in Elgin. | Courtesy of Lauren Moore

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were called to assist an agency serving a warrant in Elgin Friday, APD said.

At approximately, 1:15 p.m., APD responded to a call to assist in the 17800 block of Rye Spring Drive, according to police. Photos provided to KXAN showed SWAT personnel at the scene.

Medics also confirmed it responded to a tactical assist call for APD in the 13000 block of Mussel Run.

