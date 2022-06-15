AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating a light-colored Dodge Journey possibly connected with a fatal crash in February.

According to APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit, the vehicle’s driver may have been involved in or have information regarding a February 1, 2022 fatal traffic accident that killed 39-year-old Jason Ross Godwin. They say the driver of the Dodge spoke with other witnesses but left the scene before officers arrived.

The crash happened at 3:17 a.m. on the 2000 block of N. Interstate 35 in the northbound lane. APD said the driver was last seen heading toward the Manor Road exit.

The vehicle is described as a:

2011-2013 Dodge Journey

Light in color (possibly grey, white, or silver)

Missing driver-side mirror

Possible collision damage to driver side

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. The Crime Stoppers tip line is also available at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.