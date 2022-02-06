Apartments evacuated as APD responds to SWAT call in Pflugerville

(KXAN) — What began as a call about shots fired in Pflugerville Sunday evening led to a SWAT call for the Austin Police Department.

APD told KXAN officers responded to the call just before 8 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 14200 block of The Lakes Blvd. The area is just east of Interstate 35 approaching Wells Branch Parkway.

The department received reports about a man who was allegedly firing shots from his apartment.

At about 10:20 p.m., APD said their SWAT team got activated to respond to the scene as well. They believe the man is barricaded inside.

An APD watch commander said nearby apartments were evacuated for safety, though it is unknown at last check how many.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.