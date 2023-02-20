AUSTIN (KXAN)– As a way to continue to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in women, the Go Red for Women organization via the American Heart Association (AHA) will host its annual luncheon this week, according to the AHA website.

The luncheon happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, at JW Marriott, 110 E. Second St, on the fourth floor.

According to the website, research shows younger women and women of color are not aware that the threat is real.

The keynote speaker for the event is Star Jones, a heart disease survivor and national volunteer for the AHA.

“As a heart disease survivor, it’s so important to me to keep my mind and body strong. Music helps me Reclaim My Rhythm by reminding me of my strength. It’s one of the most powerful forces out there. It can pump you up, chill you out, make you laugh, cry, and everything in between. These difficult times have brought hardships in so many ways, but when I listen to this playlist, I feel like I can conquer the world.” -Star Jones

KXAN’s Jennifer Sanders and Kristen Currie will emcee the event.

To register for the luncheon, go to the AHA website.