AUSTIN (KXAN) – The three largest animal shelters in Austin announced Friday they wanted to find homes for 300 animals in one week.

Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society and Austin Animal Center will waive all adoption fees for most animals during the “300 Homes” promotion from Saturday, May 27 until Sunday, June 4.

According to Friday’s press release, the shelters hoped the money saved would help families buy all “the supplies needed to give their new pet a cozy home.”

Don Bland, Chief Animal Services Officer at Austin Animal Center, said in the press release the shelter was experiencing a “space crisis with dozens of dogs still in temporary crates.”

Cat Stevens (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Rascal (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center) Red (Courtesy: Austin Humane Society) Ringpop (Courtesy: Austin Humane Society) Margie (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!) You’re My Butter Half (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

Austin Humane Society will offer waived adoption fees for animals six months and older. AHS is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 124

W Anderson Ln.

Austin Animal Center will offer waived adoption fees for all animals. AAC is open for walk-in adoptions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 7201 Levander Loop Bldg. A.

Austin Pets Alive! will offer waived adoption fees for all animals at any location during the

promotion. Spay/neuter deposits still apply. APA! is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

People can visit the main location at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St or the Tarrytown

Adoption Center at 3118 Windsor Rd.