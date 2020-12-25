‘Angels that are right here among us’: Why one family spent Christmas cruising around Austin

One central Texas family decided to spend their Christmas Eve and Christmas day with people experiencing homelessness. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On a brisk Christmas afternoon, a group of Central Texans pull over off of U.S. Highway 183 and North Lamar Blvd in Austin.

Julian McKinley, his cousin Bobby and his cousin’s wife, Shay, cooked about 75 leg quarters on Christmas Eve.

“I stayed up until 2:45 [am]; my cousin stayed up until about 4 [am], cooking it all up last night after we got off of work,” McKinley said.

Friday morning, other family members packed the chicken into containers with vegetables and beans, piled them into big tubs and loaded it all into the back of a pickup truck.

“He came up with the idea, and I said, ‘Let’s go for it. Let’s do it.’ I wish we could do it all the time,” McKinley said of his cousin, Bobby.

The trio isn’t affiliated with a nonprofit. They just wanted to bring a little extra meaning to their holiday and others who may have had an especially tough year due to the pandemic.

“Especially in these times right now, everything’s crazy. I know a lot of people aren’t here to celebrate with us, a lot of people are gone. I actually lost my uncle to COVID last June,” Mckinley said.

The group drove to different spots around Austin until they ran out of food to distribute.

McKinley’s mother, Melanie Bass, says she hopes the family’s effort sends a message to the community.

“Let them know that in this time of uncertainty that the spirit of Christmas giving still exists through angels that are right here among us,” she wrote to KXAN News.

