Amplify Austin Day raises over $12.5M for local nonprofits in 9th annual event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amplify Austin Day 2021, a mass fundraiser for nonprofits in Central Texas, raised more than $12.5 million for 686 nonprofit organizations in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco counties during its ninth annual day of giving, according to a release.

The fundraiser, organized by the nonprofit organization I Live Here I Give Here, received donations from 34,415 unique donors during its 24-hour event from Thursday, March 4 to Friday, March 5.

Over the past nine years, Amplify Austin Day has had a $81.5 million impact on Central Texas nonprofits, the release says.

This year, local organizations are working to help Texas families in need after February’s winter storms and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I Live Here I Give Here also raised more than $325,000 in matching gifts and prizes for participating nonprofits to incentivize those efforts. The organization designated a special fund match for organizations on the frontlines after the winter storm that focus on disaster relief and emergency response, basic needs, human services, and homelessness.

The Amplify Disaster Relief Fund has raised more than $191,000, and donors can continue to support the community’s needs via this special designation through March 14.