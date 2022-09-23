AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines is expanding its nonstop flight options out of Austin, with a new seasonal route to Memphis set to take off early next year.

Flights to Memphis will begin Jan. 10, the airline announced Friday. The destination is currently served out of Austin by Allegiant Airlines.

The daily service will leave Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 6 p.m. and arrive in Memphis at 7:40 p.m. Inbound flights will leave Memphis at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at AUS at 11:20 a.m.

The airline says the route will be operated by Envoy Air with American Eagle branding on an Embraer 175 aircraft.

Memphis is the 35th new nonstop destination that American has added out of Austin since the start of 2021. By the time the route takes off, the airline will serve 42 destinations direct from AUS.

The airline previously announced new service to Palm Springs, California, and Sarasota, Florida, set to begin in November, as well as nonstop service for Fort Myers, Florida, and Vail, Colorado, beginning in December.

Meanwhile, the airline plans to end nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3, saying the route isn’t meeting performance expectations.

American continues to be the second-largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger totals. From January to July this year, more than 3.2 million passengers boarded an American flight out of Austin, accounting for about 27% of all passengers.

Over the past few months, passenger totals at AUS have consistently been about double what the airline saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Southwest Airlines has flown more passengers from AUS this year, carrying more than 4.5 million people between January and July.