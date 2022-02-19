Amber Alert issued for San Antonio 7-month-old last seen inside stolen vehicle

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kayebella Robinson, who is 7-months-old. (Photo/Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — San Antonio police are asking for help after they say a vehicle was stolen with a 7-month-old child inside Saturday night. An Amber Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Tweet from SAPD says the vehicle is a 2005 Gold Chevy Malibu Maxx that has temporary tag number 43458D8 and “has a black stripe that says ‘Chevy’ on the lower portion of the vehicle doors.”

Kayebella Robinson is believed to weigh about 20 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink minnie mouse onesie, according to an alert from DPS.

SAPD says the vehicle was stolen from the 1000 block of SE Military.

The suspect is believed to be of medium build with short hair and wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.