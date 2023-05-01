AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the school year comes to a close, Amazon has made a major commitment to students throughout the Austin area.

The company will provide funding for computer science education for over 3,000 Austin area students.

“In Austin specifically, we think there’s an immense opportunity to increase access to computer science education and careers for young people,” Victor Reinoso, Amazon Future Engineer global director of education philanthropy, said.

Amazon’s overall goal is to reach more than 72,700 students across Texas by the end of the academic year.

Currently, there are 46 schools within the Greater Austin area — including four schools in Leander ISD — participating in Amazon’s Future Engineer program.

Taught by computer science teachers within each district, the program prepares students for jobs that are already in high demand throughout the Lone Star State.

In Texas, there are currently more than 39,500 open computing jobs with an average salary of $94,779.

According to Code.org, only 5,538 students graduated with a degree in computer science in 2020 and only 47% of public high schools offer a foundational course.

Students at Glenn High School in Leander have been participating in Amazon’s Future Engineer program since its inception in 2019.

It has served students from diverse backgrounds while providing them with free resources to pursue their passion.

Glenn High computer science teacher Daniel Nawrocki says it’s been a huge help.

“One of the best things that the future engineer program does is help prepare kids for college,” Nawrocki said.

Both the staff and students at Glenn High School hope their participation in the program gives them more internship opportunities for real-world experience with coding and computer science.

This academic year, Amazon will award college scholarships and industry internship offers to hundreds of U.S.-based high school seniors pursuing degrees in computer science or engineering.

To learn more about Amazon Future Engineer, click here.