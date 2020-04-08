All parks in Williamson County, Travis County, City of Austin now closed over Easter

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All county parks and trails in Williamson County will be closed throughout the Easter weekend, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department confirmed.

The announcement means that every park in the City of Austin, Travis County and Williamson County will be shut between Friday April 10 and Sunday April 12.

The decisions have been taken to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent people from potentially being exposed to the virus.

“Parks are popular places and the crowds we typically see on holidays, like Easter weekend, leave minimal opportunity to practice social distancing,” Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director Russell Fishbeck said.

“The health risks are just too great not to close our parks and trails.”

Berry Springs Park and Preserve in Georgetown, Champion Park in Cedar Park and Southwest Williamson County Regional Park in Leander will all be locked and barricaded starting at sunset on Thursday.

The City of Austin’s closure includes all city parks, trails, greenbelts and preserves. The popular Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail is part of the closure.

Gov. Abbott has also ordered all state parks and historic sites to close.