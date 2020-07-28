All new DACA requests will be rejected as Trump administration determines program’s future

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All new requests for work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, will be rejected as the Trump administration determines the future of the program.

A memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released Tuesday said further action could include fully rescinding the DACA program after the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end it in June.

DHS took an additional step to limit the period of renewed applications for DACA recipients from two years to one.

DACA allows young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to live and work in the country and avoid deportation. The program was implemented by former President Barack Obama through an executive order in 2012.

“As the Department continues looking at the policy and considers future action, the fact remains that Congress should act on this matter,” said Acting DHS Secretary Chad F. Wolf. “There are important policy reasons that may warrant the full rescission of the DACA policy.”

According to a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos in February, 64% of “U.S. adult respondents” supported DACA, which protects around 650,000 young immigrants from deportation. More than 109,000 DACA recipients live in Texas, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress in 2019.

When the Supreme Court ruled in June that the termination of DACA violated the Administrative Procedure Act, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) demanded Congress find a permanent solution for so-called DREAMers.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the Trump administration could try again, leaving an uncertain future for DACA recipients.

“I think these young people deserve better,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor in June.

“DACA recipients must have a permanent, legislative solution. They deserve nothing less.”

“These young men and women did nothing wrong.”

