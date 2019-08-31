ALERT: Roads closed after gas line hit near Williams Drive in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is reporting a double road closure at Williams Drive and Rivery Boulevard after an Atmos Energy contractor hit a gas line on Saturday.

The city says Atmos Energy, the Georgetown Police Department and Georgetown Texas Fire Department are on-scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

This comes months after Atmos Energy, which is headquartered in Dallas, had a gas leak resulting in weeks-long evacuations for several residents and business owners. The leak resulted in an investigation by the Railroad Commission of Texas into Atmos’ plan to improve and implement best practices.

On Saturday afternoon, KXAN reached out to Atmos Energy for comment and the company responded, saying that a construction crew was working at the intersection when a natural gas pipeline was damaged. Atmos’ Communications Manager Celina A. Cardenas wrote:

“Atmos Energy’s highly trained technicians are on scene making the necessary repairs and there are no evacuations. Thank you to the Georgetown Fire and Police Departments for their help with the flow of traffic in the area, as residents should seek an alternate route.”