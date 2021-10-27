ALERT: Avoid SW Austin neighborhood as SWAT responds to incident

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police and SWAT crews are responding to a report of a person refusing to come out of a home in southwest Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, residents are being asked to avoid the area of 10600 block of Pinkney Lane until further notice. A local child care center and an elementary school are in the area. The daycare isn’t commenting at this time, however, Kiker Elementary School on La Crosse Avenue is currently under “secure” status

According to Austin ISD, a “secure” drill, also known as a lockout, is used when there’s a threat outside of the building. As a result, all doors are locked with students/staff inside. Operations continue as normal.

This is a developing story.