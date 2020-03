SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been shut down at Exit 205B in San Marcos due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The City of San Marcos called the accident “major” which will likely create a massive traffic back-up in the area.

The City is asking everyone to find alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible.

KXAN will update this developing story as more information becomes available.