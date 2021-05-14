AISD teacher is running 50 miles to raise money for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second year in a row, an Austin Independent School District first-grade teacher is running 50 miles in one day to raise money for his students.

AISD Teacher Running 50 Miles May 15, 2020 to Raise Funds for Students (KXAN)

Luis Reséndiz, a Dual Language teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School, is running to raise funds for the next school year. He did the run last year and raised more than $11,000 for his students.



His goal, starting at 7 a.m. Friday, is to run 50 miles in less than eight hours.

He’s running a one mile loop near the school in Central Austin.



Those who wish to support his fund drive can contribute on his fundraiser website.