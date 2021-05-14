AISD teacher is running 50 miles to raise money for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second year in a row, an Austin Independent School District first-grade teacher is running 50 miles in one day to raise money for his students.
Luis Reséndiz, a Dual Language teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School, is running to raise funds for the next school year. He did the run last year and raised more than $11,000 for his students.
His goal, starting at 7 a.m. Friday, is to run 50 miles in less than eight hours.
He’s running a one mile loop near the school in Central Austin.
Those who wish to support his fund drive can contribute on his fundraiser website.