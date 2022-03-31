AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials from the Austin Independent School District said they’ve been alerted by federal officials to expect to welcome Ukrainian children into their schools soon.

AISD said the notice came from the United States refugee admissions program, but the district isn’t sure how many kids may soon be attending or when.

“We are eager to welcome refugees to our schools and provide them quality education, support and make sure families feel inclusive by being able to inform and guide them in their home language,” said Eduardo Villa, an AISD spokesperson.

He also said AISD’s translation office has contacted vendors about hiring Russian and Ukrainian translators.

AISD also said the McCallum High School band director is already starting the process of ordering music to teach her students how to play the Ukrainian national anthem.

Last week, the U.S. agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Thousands of people have offered up their homes to Ukrainian refugees through a website built by two Harvard students called, “Ukraine Take Shelter.”

A spokesperson for Refugee Services of Texas said they haven’t received any word yet from their national partners on a timeline, numbers, or any other information on Ukrainian refugees, adding that they expect to hear something soon.