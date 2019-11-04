AISD plans to reach out to low income, ESL, homeless families for next year’s census

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next year, census workers across the country will count who lives where.

It’s a key component to allocating federal and state dollars, and leaders at the Austin Independent School District want to get their share.

Monday, district officials and community leaders announced their efforts to help count people in Travis County so the district will get an accurate share of school lunch, Title I, and Head Start money.

They hope vulnerable and hard to count people — homeless, low-income, people who speak English as a second language — look to the school district as a trusted partner in the process, as opposed to a government worker they may not know.

This launches a multi-month process where district officials and volunteers will hold events to encourage people to fill out the census forms.

AISD Board President Geronimo Rodriguez, Jr., District CBO and CFO Nicole Conley, Austin Council of PTA President Lynn Boswell, and PTA VP of Inclusion Vanessa Santamaria Dainton spoke to the press at Padron Elementary School Monday morning about the coordinated outreach effort. They say next year’s effort will involve every campus in the district.

