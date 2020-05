AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District closed a curbside meal pickup site Thursday after an employee reported they “felt sick.”

Perez Elementary’s curbside meal site was closed “out of an abundance of caution,”, AISD said. It will remained closed through May 20.

The district said it’s going to clean and disinfect the site and will reopen May 21 with a new crew.

All other sites will operate as normal, unless AISD says otherwise.