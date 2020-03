AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday night, the Austin Independent School District responded to reports of a social media post circulating online claiming that classes are postponed due to COVID-19.

There is reportedly a fake social media post making rounds tonight that says we have postponed classes due to COVID-19. This is NOT TRUE. Classes resume on time and as scheduled Thursday. A trusted resource for the latest and accurate news, visit: https://t.co/r1UzsqyGgT — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) March 12, 2020

The district says that classes will resume on time and as scheduled Thursday.

The AISD community can visit austinisd.org for the latest official updates.