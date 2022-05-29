GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — The Granite Shoals Police Department responded to the scene of an aircraft emergency near the Granite Shoals airfield Sunday morning.

Texas DPS, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board will be working the crash. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue also responded.

Police asked the public to avoid the area near Forest Hills.

GSPD said in a Facebook post that no photos would be posted until next of kin could be notified.