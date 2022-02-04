After ‘quiet’ night, Austin Energy works to restore power to several hundred customers Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy crews have been working to restore power to people impacted by a winter storm that rolled through Central Texas this week.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, lineworkers in the field had a “relatively quiet night,” according to a tweet from the utility. Around 6 a.m., crews were working to restore power for about 370 customers affected by two different outages.

By 8:45 a.m., power had been restored to all but 13 customers.

Ice damage and fallen trees landing on power lines caused several larger, localized outages across the city throughout the day on Thursday. At one point that afternoon, around 3,500 customers were without power.

A spokesperson for Austin Energy said it has a total of 150 lineworkers on staff — 79 working day shifts and 19 working night shifts. It has also contracted with around 71 more lineworkers to help with restoration. Separate from lineworkers, more than 40 tree trimmers have been working this weather event, to ensure branches do not cause more problems.

“For this weather event, it’s pretty much all hands on deck,” spokesperson Jennifer Herber said.

State officials announced they have lifted some restrictions on out-of-state lineworkers to allow around 2,000 more to come to Texas and assist. Herber said Austin Energy made a request for some of that aid but doesn’t expect to need it just yet. She said their crews were keeping up with the current local outages.

With peak energy demand expected around 7:30 Friday morning, Austin Energy staff was also keeping a close eye on the statewide electric grid, in case it was asked to shut off power to any customers by ERCOT.