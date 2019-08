AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department says the cause of a fire at the Creek’s Edge apartments located at 1124 Rutland Drive in north central Austin on Saturday afternoon was improperly discarded cigarettes.

According to AFD, primary damage was to the building’s exterior, with some extending into the attic and apartments.

(Austin Fire Department)

AFD says the damage estimates are $30,000 for structural damage and $3,000 for contents.