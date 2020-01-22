AFD responds to overnight church fire

AFD: Fire contained to auxiliary building, not the sanctuary. (Photo by AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged part of a south Austin church.

The call came shortly after midnight on Wednesday at the Westoaks Woods Baptist Church. The church is located on W. Slaughter Lane near West Gate Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof.

According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department, the fire happened in a building connected to the church and not inside the sanctuary. Crews say the fire is contained to that building and did not spread.

No one was hurt. It took firefighters 45 minutes to contain the fire.