A dog rescued from the fire was treated on scene. (Photo Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire has displaced four residents and one dog from a south Austin duplex on Saturday.

The call came in at 4:21 p.m. for firefighters to respond to 9400 Menchaca Rd. for a fire that started in the attic on one side of the duplex.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AFD says fire crews made it to the scene, started a fire attack and shortly after, had the fire knocked down.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

The cause is under investigation. No one was injured but the dog was treated at the scene and the owners took the puppy to the veterinarian.