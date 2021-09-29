AFD investigating possible arson at Travis Co. Democratic office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Arson investigators with the Austin Fire Department are investigating after a witness saw a fire at the offices of the Travis County Democratic party Wednesday morning.
Austin Police were notified about the fire on East 6th and Navasota Streets in East Austin at about 2:18 a.m.
Police say someone saw the fire burning inside the building. That person was able to put the fire out.
The witness did not see anyone throw anything into the building but police did find a hole in the glass front door.