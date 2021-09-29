AFD investigating possible arson at Travis Co. Democratic office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Arson investigators with the Austin Fire Department are investigating after a witness saw a fire at the offices of the Travis County Democratic party Wednesday morning.

Austin Police were notified about the fire on East 6th and Navasota Streets in East Austin at about 2:18 a.m.

Broken windows outside Travis Co. Democratic office following arson investigation (KXAN, Nabil Remadna)

Police say someone saw the fire burning inside the building. That person was able to put the fire out.

Incident at 1311 E. 6th involved the use of an incendiary device. Small fire was extinguished by bystanders. Minor damage to building. Case remains under investigation, no other details available. PIO is not responding to scene. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 29, 2021

The witness did not see anyone throw anything into the building but police did find a hole in the glass front door.