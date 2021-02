AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to a Monday morning fire near the East Boggy Creek Greenbelt in east Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD says it was called to the grass/brush fire off Gardner Cove near the greenbelt around 10:35 a.m. Monday. Crews had issues getting to the fire, which required firefighters to extend hoses to reach it.

It’s unclear how or where the fire started. No structures were threatened.