AFD: ‘Electric scooter’ battery starts fire, explodes at northwest Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early morning fire at a northwest Austin hotel was believed to be caused by an “electric scooter battery” that was charging in the room, officials say.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire happened on the second floor at the Sonesta Simply Suites located at 9701 Stonelake Blvd.

AFD says the fire was started by the battery of an “electric scooter” that was charging in the room. Photos shared by the department show what appeared to be a bike with a battery attached to it, but is unclear what type of bike it was.

Officials say someone in the room attempted to take the battery outside when it exploded in the hallway of the hotel.

Two patients were evaluated on the scene, medics said.