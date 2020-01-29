AFD: Lamp inside greenhouse caused home fire in northwest Austin near Anderson Mill area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday evening, Austin Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 10900 School House Lane in northwest Austin near the Anderson Mill area.

According to AFD, there was a heavy fire in a greenhouse in the home’s backyard that spread to the house and ultimately extended into the attic.

AFD says that the home sustained significant damage, about $100,000 in property damage and $50,000 worth of belongings inside the home.

Two residents were displaced and there were no injuries. AFD says that a lamp in the greenhouse is the cause of the fire.