AFD: Lamp inside greenhouse caused home fire in northwest Austin near Anderson Mill area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday evening, Austin Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 10900 School House Lane in northwest Austin near the Anderson Mill area.

According to AFD, there was a heavy fire in a greenhouse in the home’s backyard that spread to the house and ultimately extended into the attic.

AFD says that the home sustained significant damage, about $100,000 in property damage and $50,000 worth of belongings inside the home.

Two residents were displaced and there were no injuries. AFD says that a lamp in the greenhouse is the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Trending Stories

Don't Miss