AFD crews are responding to a second alarm fire at 600 Barwood Park in north Austin (AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews are currently working to extinguish a fire at an apartment on 600 Barwood Park in north Austin. That area is just west of Interstate 35 near Little Walnut Creek.

Crews responded around 9:40 a.m., where they found flames climbing through the roof of the building.

Austin Fire Department crews respond to a fire at an apartment on 600 Barwood Park in north Austin (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

No injuries are reported.

