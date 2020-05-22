Person rescued from East Austin storm drainage system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were able to rescue a person who became stuck in a storm drain at East 12th and Curve streets in east Austin.

(KXAN/Juan Salinas Jr)

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, multiple rescuers entered the storm drain on taglines to try to locate the person after having intermittent verbal contact with the patient.

The person was said to be at least 55 feet into the drainage system and in an 18-inch pipe under the street. After using a ropes system, rescuers were able to extricate the person.

They will now be evaluated by ATCEMS.