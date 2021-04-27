Adult taken to hospital after scooter-vehicle crash in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash involving a scooter and a vehicle in downtown Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS initially responded to the crash at Lavaca Street and West 5th Street around 8:37 p.m. after a report that a person was unconscious.

Medics took the adult to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas-Austin.

In mid-April, another man died after the scooter he was riding collided with a box truck in south Austin.

