AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult went to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the person was “possibly ejected from the vehicle into a creek” near the 900 block of Bastrop Highway. The patient was declared a trauma alert at the scene.

FINAL Motor Vehicle Collision at 900blk Bastrop Hwy Sb: #ATCEMSMedics have declared a Trauma Alert on & are transporting an adult patient to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 4, 2020

The adult was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. ATCEMS responded to the scene around 6:37 a.m. Wednesday.