AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian crash Tuesday night in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics responded to the intersection of East Mockingbird Lane and South Congress Avenue, which is just north of Stassney Lane, around 8:49 p.m. Tuesday, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said the adult was taken to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.