Adult taken to hospital after auto-pedestrian crash in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital Sunday night after an auto-pedestrian crash at a south Austin intersection, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Interstate 35 and Brandt Road, which is south of Slaughter Lane, around 9:25 p.m.

The adult was taken to St. David’s South Austin with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS says.

In a tweet, the Texas Department of Transportation said northbound I-35 was closed at Slaughter Lane for about 35 minutes Sunday night.