Adult injured in crash involving motorcycle on Burnet Road

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106916

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Burnet Road Sunday night in central Austin.

In a tweet, Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the crash at the 5700 block Burnet Road near Koenig Lane around 8:52 p.m.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. A second ambulance was requested for another person with non-life threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss