Adult injured in crash involving motorcycle on Burnet Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was taken to the hospital with critical, life threatening injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Burnet Road Sunday night in central Austin.

In a tweet, Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the crash at the 5700 block Burnet Road near Koenig Lane around 8:52 p.m.

One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. A second ambulance was requested for another person with non-life threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.