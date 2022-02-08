25-acre fire in Spicewood contained, officials say

Multiple agencies are responding to a 10 to 15-acre fire in Spicewood off State Highway 71 Tuesday afternoon.

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Spicewood off Hwy. 71 Tuesday afternoon that grew to 25 acres. It was contained Tuesday afternoon.

Two structures were threatened by the fire near 3500 Fall Creek Road, which is just west of Hwy. 71, a Pedernales Fire Department spokesperson told KXAN. The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.

STAR Flight was dropping water on hot spots, a Travis County spokesperson said.

For one of the homes, a Pedernales Fire Department spokesperson said the fire almost reached it and an occupant was in the yard with a garden hose fighting the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Pedernales Fire Department, Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene.

