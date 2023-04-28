AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people who died of an accidental overdose in Travis County that had meth in their system went up more than 50 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the Medical Examiner’s report. Meth and fentanyl accounted for a majority of the drugs detected in accidental overdose deaths last year.

According to the report, 123 more people died of an accidental overdose in 2022 than the year prior with meth in their system at the time of death. Though an emphasis has been put on fentanyl by public officials, meth rivaled the increase in fentanyl-related deaths year-over-year.

Accidental overdose deaths in 2022, according to the Medical Examiner’s report (Courtesy Travis County)

There may be some overlap in the numbers, though. Accidental drug overdose death numbers “represent the number of cases in which each drug was detected. Because most deaths involve multiple drugs, the numbers do not necessarily reflect individual cases.”

According to Travis County officials, 248 people died with meth in their system in 2022. Of those, 125 also had fentanyl detected in their toxicology report, which accounts for roughly half.

Both meth and fentanyl can be deadly.

For the second year in a row, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office reported drug toxicity was the leading cause of accidental deaths countywide in 2022. Last year, the trend marked the first time in a decade there were more accidental drug-related deaths than motor vehicle fatalities or fatal falls.

The medical examiner is scheduled to present the data before Travis County Commissioners Tuesday.

You can read more about overall trends in KXAN’s previous report.

