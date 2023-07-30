AUSTIN (KXAN) — Richard Rhodes, the chancellor of Austin Community College, was named the interim president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, the university system announced Wednesday.

Rhodes will start the job Oct. 1 if approved by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

The Killeen campus, part of the Texas A&M University System, is the state’s only public upper-level university focused on transferring students who have started but not finished an undergraduate degree, according to Texas A&M.

“I can’t wait to get started. As someone who has devoted my career to building a community college system that serves everyone, I understand and appreciate A&M-Central Texas’ unique mission,” Rhodes said in a release.

Rhodes replaces the inaugural president of the Central Texas school, Marc Nigliazzo.

Rhodes spent 12 years as ACC chancellor. The college announced Rhodes’ leave in January. This week, Russell Lowery-Hart was named the sole finalist for the ACC chancellor role.