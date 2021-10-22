ABJ: Nate Paul sues FBI, claiming raid ‘damaged’ World Class Holdings’ reputation

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Nate Paul and his Austin-based real estate firm, World Class Holdings, have sued the FBI for damages they claim stem from August 2019 raids of his home and business.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 21 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, claimed that Paul’s civil rights under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments were violated by the raids.

It also claimed the raids were conducted without “a valid search warrant or probable cause,” and that federal authorities “intentionally damaged” property belonging to Paul and World Class. The suit claimed that property seized during the search has yet to be returned.