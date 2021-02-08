ABJ: Leander gives final OK to $1B mixed-use project with manmade lagoon

LEANDER, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A mixed-use development with a $1 billion valuation is headed for the residential suburb of Leander following the final zoning approval by the City Council. With its crystal clear water, this massive project has been the talk of the town since city officials announced the public-private partnership in October. Businesses and homes are expected to rise.

The 78-acre mixed-use project is called Leander Springs, and it’s set to be built at Farm to Market Road 2243 and the 183A toll road. City leaders reported in October that as part of an agreement with Leander Springs LLC, city leaders approved $22 million in tax breaks.