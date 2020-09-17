ABJ: H-E-B to deploy robots for booming delivery, pickup business

Local

by: Steven Santana/Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
H-E-B Plus store

Courtesy: H-E-B

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — H-E-B LP has partnered with Switzerland-based Swisslog Logistics Inc. to deploy automated micro-fulfillment centers to streamline its growing curbside and grocery delivery service.

Swisslog’s AutoStore system enables the grocer to efficiently meet the growing demand for curbside pickup without impacting customers’ in-store experience, according to an announcement. A video demo posted to YouTube shows robots on tracks to collect online orders with cranes from above the shelves. It then brings the order to an employee for processing.

You can read the whole article online at Austin Business Journal’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss