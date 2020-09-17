ABJ: H-E-B to deploy robots for booming delivery, pickup business

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — H-E-B LP has partnered with Switzerland-based Swisslog Logistics Inc. to deploy automated micro-fulfillment centers to streamline its growing curbside and grocery delivery service.

Swisslog’s AutoStore system enables the grocer to efficiently meet the growing demand for curbside pickup without impacting customers’ in-store experience, according to an announcement. A video demo posted to YouTube shows robots on tracks to collect online orders with cranes from above the shelves. It then brings the order to an employee for processing.

