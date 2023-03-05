AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Costco Wholesale Corp. has an opening date for its Georgetown location, which was first announced in December 2019.

The store is slated to open in June, according to information posted on the company’s website. A Costco representative declined to confirm the opening date and employment numbers, citing company policy.

But the arrival of Costco in Georgetown will add to the grocery scene, already home to competitors such as Walmart, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Aldi and Randalls. Costco could also entice other retailers to locate near its 160,000-square-foot location at 2201 N. I-35, near Lakeway Drive.