ABIA is operating as normal — here’s the reason why

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is continuing operations as normal.

That’s because the airport is considered “critical infrastructure” and is not impacted by the new restrictions that ban community gatherings of 10 or more people.

An ABIA spokesperson told KXAN: “AUS is open, safe, and operating normally. Our team is working around the clock to ensure enhanced cleaning operations and continuity of our services for everyone who needs to access the airport. “

Dr. Jason Pickett, Austin’s Alternate Public Health Authority, said because of COVID-19, there would be fewer EMS and Fire personnel that could respond to the airport in the case of an emergency.

At the same time, like airports all over the country, ABIA is experiencing a significant decrease in passenger volumes.

Non-essential airport employees are working from home, while facility services, terminal operations and airside operations are unaffected.

The city says some airport concessions are operating under limited hours, while others are opening later or closing early.