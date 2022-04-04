PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza, a local Austin pizzeria, opened March 18 at 2700 West Pecan Street in Pflugerville. This building is well known for its ties to a popular TV show — and its unique, ice cream shape.

Robert Griffin creates his pizza at Pflugerville’s Little Italy Brick Oven Pizza. Photo: KXAN/Sloane Wick

“It’s quite ironic, I know,” said Robert Griffin, the owner and chef, with a laugh. “The big thing was how do I make an ice cream cone work with an Italian-type theme? We’re going Italian flag!”

So, Griffin had the cone part of the building painted red and green to pair with the white ice cream top.

This building isn’t just known for its shape. Many also recognize it for being a part of the title sequence of “Friday Night Lights,” the TV show set in Texas.

The building’s TV appearance was news to Griffin. He only figured it out after asking some women taking photos of the shop why they were doing so.

“Why is everybody taking pictures? [I asked them]. It’s Friday Lights [they said],” Griffin said. “What’s a Friday light? [I said].”

Griffin said he hopes to one day open another pizzeria dedicated to the same mission statement as his current restaurant — “making available to you the best-tasting pizza and Italian cuisine while maintaining traditional flavors and tastes.”

He said this new restaurant will be shaped like pizza.