(KXAN) — No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and former Texas Longhorns, NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho stopped by KXAN studios for a conversation about his keynote address at The University of Texas at Austin’s 139th Spring Commencement on Saturday.

Acho is returning to the “Forty Acres” 10 years after graduating from the University of Texas.

“I love it because this is where everything started,” Acho said. “Home is Austin, Texas and that’s where my heart is.”

Acho said getting the call from UT President Jay Hartzell to be the commencement speaker at this year’s ceremony was “breathtaking.”

“It’s the biggest honor of my life,” Acho added.

UT commencement will be held Saturday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Acho had massive success as host of the video series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” The Emmy Award-winning YouTube series featured Acho interviewing celebrities about racism and racial injustice after George Floyd’s death.

“Something had to be done. I say that the man met the moment. I didn’t speak because I wanted to. I spoke because I had to,” Acho said about the series. “Sometimes your calling is greater than your career.”

On Sunday, Acho will reunite with one of his guests from the video series. Matthew McConaughey will join Acho for a conversation about his new book “Illogical.”

The event by BookPeople, hosted by Moody College of Communication, is at the LBJ Auditorium.

Tickets are required to join this in-person event and are available exclusively through Eventbrite. More information on the commencement can be found on the university’s commencement webpage.