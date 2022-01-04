7-vehicles crash in Manor caused by 18-wheeler leaking diesel, officials say

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a reported collision involving seven vehicles and an 18-wheeler in the 13000 block of North FM 973 Road in Manor on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, drivers should expect delays in the area. One adult was transferred to the hospital with injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening. A second ambulance has been requested for additional patients.

Per officials on scene, the 18-wheeler was the cause of the incident, dropping a diesel tank and spilling across the road.

Other cars drove over the diesel and crashed.

A sand truck has been called to help with scene clean up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.