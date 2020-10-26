7 burglaries reported at UT Austin residence hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin police are investigating seven reported burglaries at the San Jacinto Residence Hall on campus over the weekend.

UTPD says it responded to a report of a burglary at a dorm room on Sunday. After police arrived, it was discovered that at least six UT student dorm rooms were burglarized. UTPD also responded to a report of a burglary at the residence hall on Saturday.

UTPD is asking anyone with information about this crime to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.